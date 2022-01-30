Vikings will give DeMeco Ryans and Kevin O'Connell Second Interviews by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Vikings plan to bring DeMeco Ryans and Kevin O’Connell in for second interviews for their head coach position.

The #Vikings plan to conduct second interviews for their head coaching job next week with multiple candidates, including #Rams OC Kevin O’Connell and #49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, per sources … and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Jim Harbaugh makes a visit, too. https://t.co/4bEPmVC0BE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2022

Ryans is currently the defensive coordinator for the 49ers. San Francisco had the third-best defense in the NFL, only allowing 310 total yards per game. The 49ers finished third in the NFC West with a 10-7 record, behind the Rams and Cardinals. Ryans began his coaching career with San Francisco as its defensive quality control coach in 2017. He spent three years as the team’s inside linebackers coach before being named the defensive coordinator for the 2021 season.

Meanwhile, O’Connell is currently the offensive coordinator of the Rams. Los Angeles was ninth in yards per game with 372.1. They finished first in the NFC West with a 12-4 record. O’Connell has been the Rams offensive coordinator since the 2020 season.

The Rams and 49ers are set to face-off in the NFC Championship with Ryans’s defense and O’Connell’s offense going head-to-head.

The Vikings are also reportedly looking at Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh for the vacancy.