Warriors' Gary Payton II Questionable For Tuesday vs. Pistons

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (lower back spasms) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday night’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons, per NBC Sports’s Dalton Johnson.

Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II are questionable tonight for the Warriors — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) January 19, 2022

Payton was listed as probable earlier on Tuesday as it seemed likely that he was set to return from a two-game absence due to back spasms. Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that he has since been downgraded to questionable which now puts some jeopardy into his participation in the game. His status will be something to keep an eye on for tonight and, if he is unable to go, heading into the team’s back-to-back on Thursday and Friday.

Payton is averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game in 40 appearances this season.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Golden State Warriors Odds

The Golden State Warriors are currently 15.5-point favorites against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night with the total set at 217.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.