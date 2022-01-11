Warriors' Klay Thompson May Play Limited Minutes vs. Grizzlies Tonight by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reports that Warriors guard Klay Thompson is only projected to play around 20 minutes in Tuesday’s road game against the Grizzlies.

Klay Thompson’s minute totals will stay around the same in Memphis tonight, per Steve Kerr. He won’t play on both sides of the upcoming Milwaukee, Chicago back to back. Warriors haven’t decided which side he will rest. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 11, 2022

Thompson returned from ACL and Achilles injuries on Sunday in a 96-82 home victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The five-time All-Star dropped 17 points in the game and shot 3-of-8 from behind the three-point line. He also wowed the home fans with a thunderous dunk in the second quarter.

The Warriors plan to be patient with Thompson as he works back to full fitness. As a result, he’s not expected to play in both of Golden State’s back-to-back games this week against the Bucks and Bulls.

But first, the Warriors will have to worry about containing the Grizzlies and their star guard, Ja Morant. This season, Morant’s averaging 25.5 points in two meetings against the Warriors. Although Memphis currently has the longest winning streak in the league at nine games, sharp bettors are siding with the Warriors in this matchup. Golden State’s been bet up 1.5 points after opening as a one-point favorite.

The total’s also drawing some sharp action as it’s been steamed as high as 221 after opening at 218.5.

