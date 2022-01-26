Warriors' Klay Thompson Will Play Tuesday vs. Mavericks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (knee) will play in Tuesday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Klay Thompson will play tonight. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 26, 2022

After a brief one-game absence due to left knee soreness, there was some question on Thompson’s status heading into Tuesday but he will be in the starting lineup as also reported by Slater. Although the soreness is in the same knee that had the torn ACL suffered in 2019, head coach Steve Kerr assured reporters during his time out that it was nothing serious. His minutes restriction will be something to monitor against the Mavericks as the team has only allowed him 21.3 minutes per game in the six games since his return.

Thompson has averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in six starts since returning this season.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Odds

The Golden State Warriors are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday with the total set at 211.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.