Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Wizards have lost four in a row, and it’s not going to get any easier for them in the next handful of games. After Memphis, Washington faces the Bucks, 76ers, Suns, Heat, and Nets. The Grizzlies have won two straight and are an impressive 15-3 over their past 18 games.

Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies NBA Game Information

WAS (23-25) MEM (34-17) Date: 01/29/2022 Time: 08:00 p.m. Venue: FedExForum

Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Washington Wizards (198) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (-240) Moneyline (Current): Washington Wizards ( 180 ) vs. Memphis Grizzlies ( -215 ) Spread (Open): Washington Wizards (5.5) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (-5.5) Spread (Current): Washington Wizards ( 5 ) vs. Memphis Grizzlies ( -5 ) Game Total (Open): 227 Game Total (Current): 228.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Washington Wizards ( 18000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Memphis Grizzlies ( 3000 )

Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Washington Wizards (19.55%) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (80.45%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MEM – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MEM – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER – 2 Stars

Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game News and Notes

Washington is barely hanging on to that all-important tenth spot in the Eastern Conference. They’re tied with the Hawks, who are heading in the opposite direction of the Wizards. Washington is fresh off a 116-115 loss to the Clippers. Bradley Beal had a team-high 23 points and six assists in the loss.

Beal leads the Wizards in scoring, averaging 23.6 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds a game.

Meanwhile, Memphis is sitting third in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are coming off a 119-109 win over the Jazz. Ja Morant had a game-high 30 points, ten assists, and ten rebounds. It was also his fourth career triple-double.

Morant leads the team in scoring, averaging 25.9 points, seven assists, and 6.1 rebounds.

Memphis is sixth in NBA scoring, putting up 111.9 points per game, while Washington is 19th with 107.9. The Grizzlies are slightly better on defense than the Wizards. Memphis is 15th in opponent scoring, allowing 108.5 points a night, while the Wizards are 17th with 110. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 228.5, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 224.4.

Against the spread, Washington is 19-28-1 and 7-15-1 on the road, while Memphis is 33-18 and 16-11 at home. One trend to watch is the Grizzlies are 5-0 ATS in their past five games against teams with losing records.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model likes Memphis in this matchup. According to the model, the Grizzlies have an 80.45 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of +412, and an expected margin of victory of ten points. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has Memphis at +180 and +5 on the spread.

The model recommends the Grizzlies’ moneyline and spread, giving both wagers five-star ratings. However, it’s lukewarm with the point total, giving the under a two-star rating.