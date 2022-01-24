Why You Should Bet Patrick Mahomes To Win Super Bowl MVP Right Now
Mahomes is +190 at FanDuel Sportsbook
The Super Bowl MVP betting market is extremely fascinating to follow when the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs comes to a close. There’s a ton of recalibration when other superstars are eliminated from the party.
So with three of the heaviest hitters — Josh Allen, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers — all out of the way, a really nice path to victory has been paved for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes was +400 or +450 at most American sportsbooks before this past weekend, but the elimination of the three aforementioned quarterbacks led oddsmakers to chop Mahomes’ odds like a California redwood. He’s now as low as +170 and as high as +190 to bring home the hardware.
And now is the time to bet Mahomes.
Kansas City is a 7-point home favorite against the Cincinnati Bengals and Vegas oddsmakers believe there’s around a 77% chance that the Chiefs reach Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. At that point, Mahomes’ odds will be slashed even more and he’ll be around -150 or higher entering the title game.
Super Bowl MVP odds at FanDuel
Patrick Mahomes +190
Matthew Stafford +330
Jimmy Garoppolo +750
Cooper Kupp +1000
Joe Burrow +1000
Tyreek Hill +2000
Travis Kelce +2000
Deebo Samuel +2300
Making a $100 bet on Mahomes at the current odds would win $190 and you would collect $290.
That’s not exactly a large payout by any means, but think about the risk if Kansas City makes the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will be favored no matter who they play — Rams or Niners — and if Mahomes is -150 or higher like industry experts expect, you’ll have to bet at least $150 to win $100. And there’s a very realistic shot that Mahomes is -200 if San Francisco upsets Los Angeles.
Gross.
You are much better off taking the best player in the universe before the Super Bowl is set. Betting Mahomes at +190 when there’s almost an 80% chance the Chiefs bounce the Bengals is the move to make. Especially knowing he’ll be much more expensive when that comes to fruition.
Don’t wait to lay -150 or -200 next week, take +190 right now.
