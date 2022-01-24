Why You Should Bet Patrick Mahomes To Win Super Bowl MVP Right Now Mahomes is +190 at FanDuel Sportsbook by Sam Panayotovich 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Super Bowl MVP betting market is extremely fascinating to follow when the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs comes to a close. There’s a ton of recalibration when other superstars are eliminated from the party.

So with three of the heaviest hitters — Josh Allen, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers — all out of the way, a really nice path to victory has been paved for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was +400 or +450 at most American sportsbooks before this past weekend, but the elimination of the three aforementioned quarterbacks led oddsmakers to chop Mahomes’ odds like a California redwood. He’s now as low as +170 and as high as +190 to bring home the hardware.

And now is the time to bet Mahomes.

Kansas City is a 7-point home favorite against the Cincinnati Bengals and Vegas oddsmakers believe there’s around a 77% chance that the Chiefs reach Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. At that point, Mahomes’ odds will be slashed even more and he’ll be around -150 or higher entering the title game.

Super Bowl MVP odds at FanDuel

Patrick Mahomes +190

Matthew Stafford +330

Jimmy Garoppolo +750

Cooper Kupp +1000

Joe Burrow +1000

Tyreek Hill +2000

Travis Kelce +2000

Deebo Samuel +2300

Making a $100 bet on Mahomes at the current odds would win $190 and you would collect $290.

That’s not exactly a large payout by any means, but think about the risk if Kansas City makes the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will be favored no matter who they play — Rams or Niners — and if Mahomes is -150 or higher like industry experts expect, you’ll have to bet at least $150 to win $100. And there’s a very realistic shot that Mahomes is -200 if San Francisco upsets Los Angeles.

Gross.

You are much better off taking the best player in the universe before the Super Bowl is set. Betting Mahomes at +190 when there’s almost an 80% chance the Chiefs bounce the Bengals is the move to make. Especially knowing he’ll be much more expensive when that comes to fruition.

Don’t wait to lay -150 or -200 next week, take +190 right now.

Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP +190

RECORD: (93-85, +12.9)