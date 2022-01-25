Zach LaVine In, DeMar DeRozan Out as Bulls Clash with Thunder by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chicago Bulls are making a couple of lineup adjustments on the second night of their back-to-back. K.C. Johnson confirmed that DeMar DeRozan is getting the night off against the Oklahoma City Thunder after dropping 41 points against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Bulls fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that it’s nothing more than a rest night for DeRozan.

DeMar DeRozan is out vs. Thunder, per Donovan. Rest night. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 24, 2022

Conversely, Cody Westerlund tweeted that Zach LaVine would return to the lineup after missing the past five games with a knee injury. Also noted, Javonte Green would be available, although he wouldn’t play more than 25 minutes against the Thunder.

Zach LaVine (knee) will be available tonight and able to play more than 25 minutes, Billy Donovan says.



Javonte Green (groin) will be available and won't play more than 22-25 minutes. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) January 24, 2022

LaVine and Green will likely slot back into their starting roles. Their returns mean that Ayo Dosunmu will come off the bench, while Tyler Cook’s playing time will be unaffected, as he fills in for DeRozan instead of LaVine.

The Bulls have lost two in a row and seven of their past ten. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook doesn’t like their chances to break out of their slump, installing them as +1 underdogs against the Thunder.