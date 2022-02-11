76ers' Tyrese Maxey Questionable Friday vs. Thunder by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is questionable for Friday’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder with tightness in his right hamstring.

Maxey has not missed a game since January 10.

The 21-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season, pouring in averages of 16.9 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Maxey’s potential absence would leave Philadelphia with very little depth at the guard position, as backup point guard Shake Milton is also listed as questionable with a back contusion, while trade-deadline acquisition James Harden is not yet with the team.

Milton’s back injury has kept him out of action since January 3, but he could represent decent value in Friday DFS contests if cleared to play and Maxey is indeed ruled out.

Meanwhile, center Joel Embiid should be tasked with even more playmaking opportunities if Maxey is forced out of the lineup, adding to his already astronomical ceiling.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Sixers listed as -12 home favorites and -900 on the Moneyline.