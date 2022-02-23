Alexander Zverev thrown out of the Mexican Open by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Alexander Zverev hit the umpire’s chair with his racket and yelled expletives at the official after losing a doubles match at the Mexican Open.

Alexander Zverev terminó muy molesto tras perder el duelo de dobles en los octavos de final del Abierto Mexicano.



Zverev will no longer compete in the Mexican Open due to “unsportsmanlike conduct.” He was quoted as saying, “You f***ing destroyed the whole f***ing match. The whole f***ing match, you destroyed.” Unsportsmanlike conduct can also carry a fine of $20,000. Zverev was due to play Peter Gojowczyk in the second round of singles before being removed from the draw.

He later apologized in an Instagram post, writing, “it is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior during and after the doubles match yesterday.”

Zverev is third in ATP singles rankings and 131 in double and the current Olympic champion.

Zverev’s opponents, Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara will play the winners of Tomislav Brkic and Nikola Cacic vs. Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.

