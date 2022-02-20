Andrew Hammond Will Make First Start In Almost Four Years on Sunday by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Andrew Hammond broke onto the NHL scene with a bang, going 20-1-2 with a 94.1% save percentage and 1.79 goals-against average with the Ottawa Senators in 2014-15. Things fizzled for the Hamburgler from there as he played only 31 more games in the NHL, with his last start coming back in 2017-18 playoffs with the Colorado Avalanche.

After four seasons in the minors, including spending last season on the Minnesota Wild’s taxi squad and not appearing in a game, Hammond is set to make his triumphant return to the NHL. The Montreal Canadiens acquired Hammond on February 12, and the team confirmed that he would start Sunday against the New York Islanders.

Martin St-Louis confirme que Andrew Hammond obtiendra le départ dimanche face aux Islanders.



Martin St-Louis confirms that Andrew Hammond will start on Sunday against the Islanders.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 19, 2022

Hammond will be the fifth goalie to stand in the blue paint for the Habs this season. Jake Allen, Sam Montembeault, Cayden Primeau, and Michael McNiven have stopped pucks for the Canadiens, and a sixth goalie could be used later in the season. Carey Price continues his rehabilitation from hip surgery and could return this season.

We’re keeping an eye on FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the Habs versus Islanders tilt on Sunday.