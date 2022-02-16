Anthony Edwards Heads to Locker Room Early vs. Hornets by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be waiting for an update on their star small forward’s injury status after Anthony Edwards limped to the locker room against the Charlotte Hornets.

Damnit. Anthony Edwards limps immediately off the court and to the locker room. #RaisedByWolves — Henry Lake (@lakeshow73) February 16, 2022

The 20-year-old was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a right ankle sprain.

Anthony Edwards is OUT with a right ankle sprain — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) February 16, 2022

Edwards put up nine points, four rebounds, and one assist before being forced to leave. The reigning NBA All-Rookie standout leaves big shoes to fill, ranking second on the team in scoring with 22.4 points per game and second in Value Over Replacement Player, per Basketball-Reference.

Jaden McDaniels is playing with the starters to start the second half. McDaniels has limited offensive upside, scoring more than 14 points just twice over the past 24 games and establishing a -3.3 Offensive Box Plus/Minus rating.

A status update should be available on Edwards after the game. The team may decide to rest him tomorrow night against the Raptors before they head out for the All-Star break.

