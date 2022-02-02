Back The Miami Hurricanes At Home On Wednesday Night: Buy, Buy, Buy

With five ACC games on the schedule for Wednesday, SportsGrid betting analyst, Ben Stevens, has his sights set on the home favorites when the Miami Hurricanes take on the Fighting Irish. Check out why he likes Miami to cover the 4.5-point spread in this edition of Buy, Buy, Buy on The Morning After.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Miami Hurricanes, NCAA Men’s Basketball Game Information

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-7) vs. Miami Hurricanes (16-5) Date: 2/2/2022 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET Location: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Miami Hurricanes, NCAA Men’s Basketball Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Fighting Irish (+168) vs. Hurricanes (-205) Spread: Fighting Irish +4.5 (-106) vs. Hurricanes -4.5 (-114) Game Total: 1 41.5

Hurricanes Have The Edge On Wednesday Night

If you asked Stevens to name the second-best team in the ACC behind the Duke Blue Devils, he would immediately point to the Miami Hurricanes, who also have the same conference record at 8-2. However, the North Carolina Tarheels are right behind the Blue Devils and the Hurricanes at 8-3, followed by the Fighting Irish at 7-3.

Overall, if you assessed the ACC, most would probably agree that this is a down year for the conference compared to other seasons. Thus, when it’s all said and done, don’t be surprised if it’s the Hurricanes that come out on top.

The Hurricanes will face a key opponent on Wednesday night with the Fighting Irish coming to town. Notre Dame will seek to rebound from a 57-43 home loss to the Blue Devils. But with the Hurricanes laying 4.5-points, Stevens is well aware of their struggles as a favorite this season given their 4-9 mark against the spread (ATS). However, Miami is 6-1 ATS in its past seven games when facing a team with a road-winning percentage of .600 or better.

While it’s “not his strongest pick ever,” cautions Stevens. He still likes Miami to cover the number coming off a successful two-game road trip against the Hokies and the Yellow Jackets.

