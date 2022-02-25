Back the Underdog Dallas Mavericks (+5.5) Against the Utah Jazz by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Dallas Mavericks (35-24) vs. Utah Jazz (36-22)

Date: 02/25/2022

Time: 09:00 PM

Location: Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, Utah

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Odds

Moneyline: Dallas Mavericks (+190) vs. Utah Jazz (-230)

Spread: Dallas Mavericks (+5.5) vs. Utah Jazz (-5.5)

Game Total: 217

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz News and Notes

The Mavericks have been playing some of their best basketball of the season in 2022. Dallas is 18-6 since the beginning of January, covering in 15 of those 18 victories.

Luka Doncic and company have also been impressive in an underdog role, going 3-0 outright in their past three games.

Booked in that exact scenario tonight as +5.5 road dogs, The Morning After’s Ben Stevens likes the Mavs to continue their impressive stretch.

“I believe in Luka Doncic,” says Stevens. “I believe in the Mavs getting five and a half points and maybe a sprinkle of +200 (now +190) on that moneyline as well.”

We agree with Stevens’ endorsement and are backing Dallas +5.5 in Salt Lake City this evening.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.