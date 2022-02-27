Ben Simmons Won't Suit Up vs. Bucks on Saturday by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Ben Simmons Brooklyn Nets debut will have to wait for another night. Simmons has yet to play this season after sitting out with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets have been working Simmons into game shape since acquiring the guard at the NBA trade deadline.

According to Shams Charania, the 25-year-old suffered a back injury while reconditioning and will require additional time before he’s cleared to play.

Sources: Nets star Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness in reconditioning process that requires further strengthening of the area over a period of time before return to action. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2022

The Nets’ backcourt situation is made worse by Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is unvaccinated and can only play in states with no mandated vaccination requirements, precluding him from playing in any home games.

Fortunately for Irving, he can play against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. He’ll be joined by Seth Curry in the backcourt, who has taken over the shooting guard role since landing in Brooklyn.

The Nets will have to overcome steep odds if they hope to triumph over the Bucks. FanDuel Sportsbook closed Brooklyn as +9.5 underdogs against Milwaukee.