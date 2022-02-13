Bengals' C.J. Uzomah Will Play In Super Bowl LVI by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee) will play in Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bengals’ TE C.J. Uzomah officially active today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022

It’s entirely possible that Uzomah would have been ruled out if this was any other game, but it’s hard to keep a player who is a game-time decision out of the biggest game of their career. The tight end has been instrumental to the team’s pass-game success in the postseason, racking up 13 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown in the two games prior to his injury.

Uzomah hauled in 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games this season. Expect him to see plenty of snaps in the big game as long as he can tolerate the injury.

Super Bowl LVI Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently 4.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI with the total set at 48.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.