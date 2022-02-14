Brian Flores adds Houston Texans to Discrimination suit by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is adding the Houston Texans to his lawsuit alleging discriminatory hiring practices.

The Texans are now the fourth organization Flores is taking to court, a list that already includes the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants.

The 40-year-old also has pending claims against the NFL.

One of three finalists for the Texans head coaching job, Flores, is reportedly claiming the club passed him over due to the actions he’s taking against the league. Houston ultimately decided to promote current defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to serve as the team’s new head coach after moving on from David Culley in January.

According to Florio, “key witnesses will be grilled aggressively during depositions in an effort to test their stories, and ideally to blow holes in them.”

This story is surely not going away any time soon.

