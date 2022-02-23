Brooklyn Nets GM Says Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons Could Play In a Week by SportsGrid 14 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Nets Daily’s Chris Milholen reports that Brooklyn Nets general manager, Sean Marks, said Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons could play in a week.

Sean Marks won’t slam door shut on Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons returns within week https://t.co/ORLMfnjERj pic.twitter.com/d44e3bgKi0 — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) February 23, 2022

Marks told 100 season ticket holders that it’d be challenging for the two to return in three or four days, but he wouldn’t rule them out returning in a week. This statement follows ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne’s comments that Simmons is weeks away from returning rather than months.

Durant is currently out with an MCL sprain, while Simmons hasn’t played all season, citing mental health as the primary reason. Simmons was part of a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers that saw the Nets send James Harden and Paul Millsap the other way.

Brooklyn is eighth in the East and 2-8 over their past ten games. The Nets and Sixers meet on the court on March 10 in Philadelphia.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Brooklyn is +166 on the moneyline and +4.5 on the spread against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.