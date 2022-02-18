Brooklyn Nets Head Coach Steve Nash: 'Possible' Joe Harris Plays After All-Star Break by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Speaking with reporters following Thursday’s 117-103 loss to the Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said, âIt’s possible but couldn’t say for sure though right now,â in regards to whether Joe Harris will return post-All-Star break – this according to the Associated Press.

Harris has been sidelined since November 14 after undergoing surgery on his left ankle.

One of the game’s elite marksmen, the 30-year-old was averaging 11.3 points behind 46.4 percent shooting from downtown prior to his injury.

Harris’ return would be a welcome boost to a Nets squad that will take any reinforcements they can get at this point of the season. Losers of 12 of their past 14 games, Brooklyn continues to be impacted by the loss of forward Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) and the part-time status of point guard Kyrie Irving.

The club is also awaiting the debut of the newly acquired Ben Simmons, who remains without a firm target date.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Nets Championship odds currently set at +600.