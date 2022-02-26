Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant Ruled Out Saturday vs. Bucks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Brooklyn Nets fans will have to wait a little longer for the return of their superstar.

Kevin Durant, who continues to recover from an MCL sprain, has been ruled out ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks – this according to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report.

Durant has been sidelined since January 17, with Brooklyn subsequently losing 12 of their past 15 games and falling to eighth in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets are also awaiting the debut of newly acquired Ben Simmons, who has yet to appear in a game this season.

Fortunately for head coach Steve Nash and company, both Durant and Simmons have a chance to return sometime in the next week. Furthermore, New York is rumored to be lifting its vaccine mandate in early March, which would allow fellow superstar Kyrie Irving to play in Brooklyn’s home games.

In the meantime, Bruce Brown Jr. will continue to man Durant’s spot in the starting lineup. Brown has been surprisingly productive, notching 20 or more FanDuel points in four of his past five games. At $5,800 on Fanduel, he will represent a solid value play in Saturday DFS contests.

All NBA odds and betting lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.