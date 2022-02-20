Bulls' Zach LaVine received cortisone shot to ailing left knee by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Bulls may have to make a run through the Eastern Conference without one of their best players at 100 percent the rest of the way.

LaVine said he had knee drained, received PRP and cortisone injections. Called it "manageable"



"It'll (the treatment) get me through the end of the season, and then in the offseason I'll be able to take care of it and get myself to 100 percent" — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) February 19, 2022

Despite participating in Saturday night’s 3-point competition in Cleveland, Zach LaVine continues to deal with a left knee issue. The Bulls’ second-leading scorer, putting up nearly 25 points per game, will also take part in Sunday’s All-Star game. LaVine got the nod for the second time in his career after ranking 12th in the league in scoring at the break.

The former 13th overall pick of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014 missed Chicago’s final three games and five of its past eight heading into All-Star weekend. LaVine traveled to Los Angeles last week to receive a PRP injection and a cortisone shot to his left knee, which has no structural damage.

