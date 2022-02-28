Buy! Buy! Buy! Brooklyn Nets Sharpshooter Seth Curry Will Go Over 16.5 Points (-116) by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Toronto Raptors (32-27) vs. Brooklyn Nets (32-29)



Date: 02/28/2022

Time: 07:30 PM

Location: Barclays Center

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds

Moneyline: Raptors (-166) vs. Nets (+140)

Spread: Raptors (-4) vs. Nets (+4)

Game Total: 144.5

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets News and Notes

There’s no question that the Brooklyn Nets are a team in flux, so it’s difficult to determine whether they’re world beaters or just a collection of talented individuals. They’re hosting the 11th ranked defense in the league with the Toronto Raptors, who limit their opponents to an average of 107.5 points per game.

However, the over is 7-1 in the Raptors’ past eight games after they’ve allowed more than 125 points in their previous contest.

The Morning After’s host Ben Stevens says, “At the moment, Kyrie Irving still cannot play in Brooklyn, New York. Kevin Durant will not play, nor will Ben Simmons…In my opinion, the market is still undervaluing what Seth Curry does from a production standpoint in a Brooklyn Nets uniform.”

With so many of Brooklyn’s stars out of the lineup, more of the offense will have to run through Curry and in their previous home game he put up 22 points.

We’re recommending taking Curry to go over 16.5 points against the Raptors.

