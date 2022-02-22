Canadiens' Sam Montembeault Starting Monday vs. Maple Leafs by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to TSN’s John Lu, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault will start Monday’s contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

#Habs Montembeault will start vs #Leafs tonight. No other changes to Montréal lineup from yesterday at NYI. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 21, 2022

Montembeault returns to the Habs net after backup netminder Andrew Hammond led Montreal to a 3-2 shootout victory Sunday over the New York Islanders. The 25-year-old earned the win his last start against the St. Louis Blues, stopping 25 of 27 shots he faced.

Injuries to fellow goaltenders Carey Price (knee) and Jake Allen (lower body) have forced Montembeault into the number one role. In 23 appearances (16 starts), the Becancour, Quebec native, has compiled a 3-10-4 record to go along with a 3.81 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.

Originally a third-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2015, Montembeault was placed on waivers by the club last October before ultimately being claimed by Montreal. He will be in tough Monday against one of the NHL’s elite offenses in the Maple Leafs, who enter tonight ranked fourth in goals per game at 3.58.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Habs listed at +2.5 on the puck line and +315 on the Moneyline.