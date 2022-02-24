Carolina Hurricanes Defensemen Tony DeAngelo is Expected to Miss a Month by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Raleigh News & Observer’s Chip Alexander reports that Carolina Hurricanes defensemen Tony DeAngelo is expected to miss a month.

Brind’Amour says DeAngelo out for month or so. Injury was in midsection. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) February 24, 2022

DeAngelo left and didn’t return in Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to an injury to his midsection according to Coach Rod Brind’Amour.

DeAngelo is the highest-scoring defenseman on the Hurricanes, with nine goals and 31 assists. Those numbers also have him tied for third on his team and tied for eighth amongst all NHL defensemen. DeAngelo quarterbacks Carolina’s top powerplay line. If he is out long-term, this could be a significant blow to the team’s offensive production.

Carolina is second in the Eastern Conference and has won two straight. The Canes are sixth in goals per game, averaging 3.50, and they have the seventh-ranked powerplay at 25 percent. Carolina is also steady on its end, allowing only 2.42 goals per game, which is the second-best mark in the league.

After being run out of the New York Rangers organization, DeAngelo signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the ‘Canes.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Hurricanes are +550 to win the Presidents’ Trophy.