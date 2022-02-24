Carolina Hurricanes' Tony DeAngelo to Miss a Month with Midsection Injury by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Carolina Hurricanes have suffered an unfortunate blow on the backend.

According to Hurricanes reporter Chip Alexander, defenseman Tony DeAngelo is expected to be out a month after suffering an injury to his midsection.

Brind’Amour says DeAngelo out for month or so. Injury was in midsection. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) February 24, 2022

DeAngelo suffered the injury in Monday’s 4-3 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 26-year-old signed with Carolina as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason following a buyout with the New York Rangers. DeAngelo has been a star for the Hurricanes this season, notching 40 points in 43 games – 24 of those points coming at even strength.

For his career, the New Jersey native has appeared in 249 career games, accumulating 33 goals and 146 points.

In a corresponding move, the team has recalled defenseman Jalen Chatfield from their AHL affiliate Chicago Wolves.

Carolina, who sits first in the Metropolitan Division, has won three straight games and is in action tomorrow against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

