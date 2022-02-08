Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators Betting Guide: Canes Should Crash the Sens Hot Streak by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Hurricanes -255|Senators +205

Spread: Hurricanes -1.5 (+104)|Senators +1.5 (-128)

Total: 6.5 Over +100|Under -122

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators News, Analysis, and Picks

On Monday night, the Ottawa Senators improved to 6-4-2 over their past 12 games after a convincing 4-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Yet, there is a growing disconnect between their metrics and outcomes, supporting that the Sens are heading towards regression. That could be expedited by a Carolina Hurricanes squad that has been one of the best in the league this season.

The Canes were tough luck losers against the Toronto Maple Leafs last night, erasing a third-period deficit and taking the lead, only to give up a goal with less than six minutes to go before losing in overtime. Carolina’s dominance is reflected in their advanced metrics, as they put up a 59.2 expected goals-for percentage last night. That was their fifth straight game outplaying their opponents, a span in which they’ve established a 59.5 percent rating. The Canes’ recent performances have elevated them to fifth in the season-long expected goals-for rankings.

Unfortunately, the Sens are moving in the opposite direction. Ottawa has been outplayed in six of their past eight, a stretch in which they’ve won four games. The Senators did themselves no favors by starting primary goalie Matt Murray against the Devils last night. That means that Anton Forsberg gets the nod against the Hurricanes. Forberg has dropped five of his past six decisions and has just an 89.9 save percentage at home this season.

Carolina controls games on both ends of the ice, which will cause issues for the Sens, who have given up 12 or more high-danger chances at five-on-five in three of their past five. We’re not discounting Ottowa’s offense, though, as they are due for increased output after underachieving offensively for the past few games. That should lead to a high-scoring game where the Hurricanes come out on top.

The Picks: Hurricanes -255, Over 6.5 +100

