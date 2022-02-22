Carolina Panthers Called Minnesota Vikings About Kirk Cousins by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

SKOR North’s Judd Zulgad of Purple Daily reports that the Carolina Panthers called the Minnesota Vikings about trading Kirk Cousins.

Allegedly, the call went nowhere, but it could signal later developments. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has stated he’s excited to coach Cousins and that he anticipates everything they do on offense to run through Cousins. O’Connell previously worked with Cousins when they were both in Washington.

Reportedly, the Vikings would like Cousins to take a pay cut in the final year of his current contract to lighten his cap hit, but Cousins is not interested. Minnesota ended the season second in the NFC North with an 8-9 record. Cousins threw for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2021. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold led all Carolina quarterbacks with 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. The Panthers finished last in the NFC South with a 5-12 record.

