Cavs' Darius Garland Out Thursday Against Pistons

Evan Dammarell reports Darius Garland will sit out of Thursday’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.

Darius Garland and Caris LeVert are OUT for the #Cavs against the Detroit Pistons.



Lauri Markkanen is probable. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) February 23, 2022

Garland is dealing with a sore lower back, last playing in a 124-116 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 15, playing 35 minutes, scoring 30 points, two rebounds, and eight assists. An integral part of the Cavaliers rotation, Garland has started 47 games this season, averaging 35 minutes, 20 points, three rebounds, and eight assists per game, leading the team with a 26.9% usage rate.

With Garland sidelined for Thursday’s matchup, expect Rajon Rondo to see an uptick in production. Priced at $3,900 on FanDuel, Rondo, a 16-year veteran, last played 18 minutes in the Cavaliers’ loss to the Hawks, recording three rebounds and three assists. Appearing in 31 games in a bench role, Rondo averages 18 minutes, five points, three rebounds, and four assists per game.

Cleveland is a 7.5-point road favorite Thursday against the Detroit Pistons on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 209-point total.