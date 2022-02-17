Christian Wood Absent from Rockets Injury Report, On Track to Play vs. Clippers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com, Houston Rockets center Christian Wood is absent from the club’s injury report and is on track to play in Thursday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Wood ($8,100 on FanDuel) returns following a one-game absence due to a non-COVID illness.

The 26-year-old, the subject of trade rumors leading up to last week’s deadline, has been the Rockets best player this season. In 53 games, Wood is pouring in averages of 17.6 points, 10.2 rebounds (career-high), 2.2 assists (career-high), and 1.0 blocks per contest.

The former Detroit Piston is in the second year of a three-year, $41 million contract he signed with Houston in the 2020 offseason.

Wood’s return likely shifts exciting rookie Alperen Sengun back to a reserve role. The 19-year-old drew the start in Wood’s absence Wednesday and did not disappoint, notching a 19 point, 14 rebound double-double in 28 minutes. However, Sengun has still managed to play 20 or more minutes in five of his past seven contests and could be a strong value option in Thursday DFS contests, given his solid per-minute production (1.14 PPM). Wood is also in play, having tallied 30 or more FanDuel points in nine of his past ten games.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Houston listed as 11 point road underdogs on the spread and +480 on the Moneyline.