Cleveland Cavs Guard Darius Garland Dealing with Bone Bruise in Back

According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Darius Garland is nursing a bone bruise in his back.

New #Cavs GM Mike Gansey revealed this morning that All-Star guard Darius Garland is dealing with a bone bruise in his back. Team said yesterday he’ll continue to get treatment and rest. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) February 25, 2022

Withers spoke with newly appointed Cavs general manager Mike Gansey, who confirmed the diagnosis.

The injury forced Garland to sit out last night’s loss to the Detroit Pistons – the club’s third straight. While no official timeline has been given, the 22-year-old is likely looking at a few more games on the sideline as he receives treatment.

For the season, Garland has posted averages of 20.3 points, 8.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 47 games.

Rajon Rondo and Brandon Goodwin should continue to benefit in Garland’s absence. Rondo got the start in Detroit and played 26 minutes, notching 12 points, nine assists, and two rebounds (although he did turn the ball over six times). Meanwhile, Goodwin finished with 15 points, five assists, and four rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. Both could make for viable DFS options until Garland is cleared to return.

The Cavs sit fifth in the Eastern Conference and is back in action tomorrow against the Washington Wizards.

Cleveland’s NBA Championship odds currently sit at +5000, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.