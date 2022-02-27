College Basketball Odds: Latest On Providence Amid Historic Season Providence won its first Big East regular-season title by Jenna Ciccotelli 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Providence men’s basketball continued its historic season Saturday, claiming its first Big East regular-season title with a 72-51 domination of Creighton at Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

The Friars, who improved to 24-3, entered the night ranked No. 11. They now have won 14 games in conference play, a program record. Saturday’s victory also marked their first 24-win season since 2015-16.

Providence has one game remaining in the regular season, and it should be a test. The Friars will wrap the regular season Tuesday on the road against Villanova — to whom Providence dropped a tight contest back on Feb. 15.

The Friars are a lock to make the NCAA tournament via an at-large bid if the Big East tournament doesn’t work out in their favor — though winning the conference tournament would be a huge win for bettors who took the Friars at 20-to-1 to win the Big East tournament back in November.

To understand how far the Friars have come, it’s worth noting Villanova was the favorite (-105) back then.

What about further down the line?

Providence still is considered a long shot for an NCAA title, listed at 80-to-1 at DraftKings Sportsbook. That means a $100 bet would profit $8,000. The Friars have shorter odds to make the Final Four, at 15-to-1.

While the Friars may be the best story in college basketball this season, perennial powerhouses top betting boards. Gonzaga is the favorite at +350, while Arizona and Kentucky are +700. Purdue (+900), Auburn (+1200) and Kansas (+1200) round out the top five.

Of course, anything can happen on a basketball court in March.