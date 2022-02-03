College Football Odds: How National Signing Day Impacted Betting Prices
Texas A&M earned ESPN's No. 1 recruiting class, and it slashed the betting prices
National Signing Day offered a glimmer of hope for a number of college football programs Wednesday, and it had an impact on the betting prices 11 months before the 2022-23 College Football Playoff National Championship.
Texas A&M, who earned ESPN’s No. 1 overall recruiting class, was among the teams who saw their betting prices slashed while the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and Oklahoma Sooners also had their odds shortened.
Of course, the top programs in the country remain the top programs in the country as depicted as the Alabama Crimson Tide (ESPN’s No. 2 recruiting class) and defending champion Georgia Bulldogs (ESPN’s No. 3 recruiting class) remain atop the betting boards.
It shows while some things have changed since the opening odds were released immediately after the Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide in the 2021 title game, the top dogs still are viewed that way by oddsmakers, as depicted by DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022-23 NCAA Championship
Alabama +225
Georgia +275
Ohio State +550
Clemson +1200
USC +2500
Texas A&M +2500
Michigan +3000
Oklahoma +3000
Wisconsin +3500
Notre Dame +3500
Utah +4000
Oregon +4000
Oklahoma State +4000
Baylor +5000