College Football Odds: How National Signing Day Impacted Betting Prices Texas A&M earned ESPN's No. 1 recruiting class, and it slashed the betting prices by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

National Signing Day offered a glimmer of hope for a number of college football programs Wednesday, and it had an impact on the betting prices 11 months before the 2022-23 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Texas A&M, who earned ESPN’s No. 1 overall recruiting class, was among the teams who saw their betting prices slashed while the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and Oklahoma Sooners also had their odds shortened.

Of course, the top programs in the country remain the top programs in the country as depicted as the Alabama Crimson Tide (ESPN’s No. 2 recruiting class) and defending champion Georgia Bulldogs (ESPN’s No. 3 recruiting class) remain atop the betting boards.

It shows while some things have changed since the opening odds were released immediately after the Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide in the 2021 title game, the top dogs still are viewed that way by oddsmakers, as depicted by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022-23 NCAA Championship

Alabama +225

Georgia +275

Ohio State +550

Clemson +1200

USC +2500

Texas A&M +2500

Michigan +3000

Oklahoma +3000

Wisconsin +3500

Notre Dame +3500

Utah +4000

Oregon +4000

Oklahoma State +4000

Baylor +5000