College Hockey Odds: Where New England Schools Fall In NCAA Title Race Will UMass repeat as champions? by Jenna Ciccotelli 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The NCAA men’s hockey championship still is two months away, with the 2022 Frozen Four scheduled for April 7 and 9 at TD Garden. But DraftKings Sportsbook has released odds pertaining to the championship game, so it’s worth a way-too-early look at what’s on the board.

Minnesota State and Michigan are equally favored to win the championship, with both teams listed at +500 — a $100 bet would win $500. Denver is next at +700, and St. Cloud State pulls in at +750.

There are a number of local schools on the board, headlined by Quinnipiac at +1000. While casual college hockey fans may be surprised to see them pull in so high, the Bobcats have been on a tear throughout the season. It seems they are finishing what they started last season, when they went 17-8-4 and posted their first season since 2015-16 without double-digit losses.

Quinnipiac, currently ranked No. 2 in the USCHO poll with 16 first-place votes, are 23-2-3 with eight games remaining on the schedule.

Here’s a look at the odds for New England men’s college hockey programs:

Quinnipiac +1000

Massachusetts +2000

Northeastern +3000

Providence +3000

Harvard +3500

Boston University +5000

Boston College +5000

UMass Lowell +5000

American International +7500

UConn +13000

Merrimack +15000

Brown +25000

Maine +30000

Vermont +30000

A New England-based squad hoisted the championship trophy in 2021, when Masachusetts capped off a 20-5-4 campaign by besting St. Cloud State in the title game. Before them, Providence beat Boston University in 2015.

The championship field will consist of 16 teams, with six conference champions that receive automatic bids and 10 at-large selections. Regional round play kicks off March 24 and will take place at four sites nationwide, including Worcester, Mass.