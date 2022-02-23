Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon is Out Wednesday Against the Red Wings With Lower-Body Injury by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Peter Baugh reports that Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche will not play in Wednesday’s contest with the Detroit Red Wings due to a lower-body injury.

Nathan MacKinnon is dealing with a lower-body issue that's not getting better. He's out tonight. They figure now is a good time with not many off days coming up. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) February 23, 2022

MacKinnon was not on the ice for the team’s morning skate and according to the team he is sitting out for precautionary reasons, but it’s never a good sign when an injury is described as “not getting better.”

MacKinnon is fifth in scoring on the Avs with 12 goals and 36 assists in 36 games. He’s had a few issues this season staying on the ice but has been effective when playing. MacKinnon’s 1.33 points per game are second on the team behind Nazem Kadri’s career-high 1.34. He was also riding a five-game point streak.

Colorado leads the Western Conference and has won five of their past six games. Coach Jared Bednar is hopeful MacKinnon will return for the Avalanche’s game on Friday versus the Winnipeg Jets. MacKinnon recently dodged disciplinary action for accidentally slashing a referee.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Avalanche are -255 against the Red Wings.