Damian Lillard Begins Reconditioning Phase, Will be Re-Evaluated in 2-3 Weeks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s been a year for the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers have dealt with injuries to key players throughout the season and never found their footing. Portland signaled that they were moving on from this season by trading away CJ McCollum ahead of the NBA trade deadline without having franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard available.

It appears that Dame is nearing a return to action as David Aldridge confirmed that Lillard would begin the reconditioning phase of his rehabilitation next week following abdominal surgery last month. Lillard will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.

This season, Dame has played in only 29 games but made his time on the court count. Despite his limited action, the Weber State product ranks second on the Trail Blazers in Value Over Replacement Player, per Basketball-Reference.

Anfernee Simons remains the starting point guard with Lillard unavailable.

The Blazers are in action Sunday night, hosting the Denver Nuggets as +8 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.