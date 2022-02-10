D'Angelo Russell Available For Timberwolves Against Kings Tonight by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Dane Moore reports D’Angelo Russell is available and will play in Wednesday’s rematch between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.

Complete Timberwolves injury update from Chris Finch…



Anthony Edwards GAME-TIME DECISION

D'Angelo Russell IN

Patrick Beverley OUT

Taurean Prince IN

Naz Reid IN

Josh Okogie IN — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 10, 2022

Russell was listed as questionable earlier in the afternoon, dealing with a lingering shin injury. He last saw the court in a 134-114 win over the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 8, scoring 14 points in 23 minutes of action and recording one rebound with seven assists. A primary playmaker for the Timberwolves, Russell has started 40 games this year, averaging 32 minutes, 19 points, four rebounds, and seven assists per game and is third on the team in usage, with a 26.1% rate. Only Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have better rates on the T’wolves.

Russell is priced at $7,400 on FanDuel and has averaged 1.06 fantasy points per minute.

The Timberwolves are an 8-point road favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a rematch with the Kings on Wednesday night. If the side isn’t your thing, take a look at the 235-point total, the highest on tonight’s slate. Russell and the Timberwolves may see a new-look Kings rotation featuring former Pacer Domantas Sabonis and his old and new again teammates, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday, who may make their debuts Wednesday.