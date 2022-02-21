Daytona 500 Odds: Austin Cindric Granted Profitable Payout After Win Cindric opened at 25-to-1 to win Sunday's event by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Austin Cindric, the driver of the No. 2 Ford Mustang representing Team Penske, ended up winning his first NASCAR Cup Series event Sunday in none other than the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

While nobody is happier than Cendric and his No. 2 racing team, those who had Daytona 500 tickets on the 23-year-old rookie probably aren’t far behind given the end result of the 64th Great American Race.

Cendric entered Sunday’s Daytona 500 with betting prices in the neighborhood of 25-to-1. It means $100 wager on Cendric at +2500 now will pay out $2,600.

Cendric’s prices — he opened at 25-to-1 on DraftKings Sportsbook — were right in the middle of the pack. He was well behind the favorites like Denny Hamlin (+850), Chase Elliott (10-to-1) and Kyle Larson (11-to-1) but firmly in front of the true Hail Mary contenders like Cody Ware (3000-to-1), B.J. McLeod (3000-to-1) and Jacques Villeneueve (1000-to-1), according to the opening lines at DraftKings Sportsbook.

So, while Cendric certainly is thrilled with how the 2022 NASCAR season got started on Sunday, it’s quite likely he’s not the only one.