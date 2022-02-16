Daytona 500 Odds: Betting Favorites To Win, Finish In Top Three Check out the top-10 betting favorites and more by Marcus Kwesi O'Mard Just now Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 2022 Dayton 500 is fast approaching, as is the start of betting season in motorsports.

DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Denny Hamlin (+850) as the betting favorite to triumph Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. Chase Elliot (+1000), Kyle Larson (+1100), Joey Logano (+1200) and Ryan Blaney (+1200) are the other leading contenders in the Great American Race.

Here’s who rounds out the top-10 betting favorites to win the Daytona 500:

Willia Myron (+1500)

Brad Keselowski (+1600)

Kurt Busch (+1700)

Kyle Busch (+1700)

Austin Dillon (+1800)

Achieving a top-three finish in the Daytona 500 also brings prestige. These 10 drivers have the best odds to finish in the top three:

Denny Hamlin (+210)

Chase Elliot (+240)

Kyle Larson (+240)

Joey Logano (+260)

Ryan Blaney (+280)

William Byron (+300)

Brad Keselowski (+350)

Kurt Busch (+380)

Kyle Busch (+400)

Austin Dillon (+400)

The Daytona 500 is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.