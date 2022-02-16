Daytona 500 Odds: Betting Favorites To Win, Finish In Top Three
Check out the top-10 betting favorites and more
The 2022 Dayton 500 is fast approaching, as is the start of betting season in motorsports.
DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Denny Hamlin (+850) as the betting favorite to triumph Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. Chase Elliot (+1000), Kyle Larson (+1100), Joey Logano (+1200) and Ryan Blaney (+1200) are the other leading contenders in the Great American Race.
Here’s who rounds out the top-10 betting favorites to win the Daytona 500:
Willia Myron (+1500)
Brad Keselowski (+1600)
Kurt Busch (+1700)
Kyle Busch (+1700)
Austin Dillon (+1800)
Achieving a top-three finish in the Daytona 500 also brings prestige. These 10 drivers have the best odds to finish in the top three:
Denny Hamlin (+210)
Chase Elliot (+240)
Kyle Larson (+240)
Joey Logano (+260)
Ryan Blaney (+280)
William Byron (+300)
Brad Keselowski (+350)
Kurt Busch (+380)
Kyle Busch (+400)
Austin Dillon (+400)
The Daytona 500 is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.