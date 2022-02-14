Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Expected to be Cleared Before end of Regular Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is expected to return before the end of the regular season.

Porter Jr. has been sidelined since November 3 after undergoing surgery on his lower back. In the nine games he appeared, the 23-year-old averaged 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per contest.

Porter Jr. has a history of back problems. He required season-ending back surgery during his freshman year at Missouri, followed by another operation a month after being selected 14th overall by the Nuggets in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Denver’s President of Basketball Operations, Tim Connelly, said Porter Jr. has been ramping up his activity during practice and the hope is that he’s able to make his return to the lineup in the “not too distant future.”

MPJ has shown tremendous upside when healthy, evidenced by his 2020-21 campaign that saw him post averages of 19.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 61 games. The Nuggets ultimately rewarded him with a five-year, $172 million rookie extension.

Denver will be in action Monday against the Orlando Magic. FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Nuggets as an 11-point home favorite on the spread and -620 on the Moneyline.