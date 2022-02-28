Derek Jeter and the Miami Marlins Part Ways by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

SportsGrid’s Craig Mish reports that Derek Jeter has stepped down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, and the two have severed their relationship.

Derek Jeter and the Miami Marlins have decided to mutually part ways. He will step down as CEO effective immediately per sources. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) February 28, 2022

Jeter released a statement after the news became public, saying, “Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club. We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality.” He added, “That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”

