Deshaun Watson Odds: Favorites To Be Quarterback’s Next Team A Watson trade this offseason isn't out of the question by Adam London 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL future of one of the best quarterbacks in all of football is completely up in the air, and we’re not talking about Aaron Rodgers.

It’s still anyone’s guess where Deshaun Watson will take his next snap. We know the star quarterback won’t play another down for the Texans, as he didn’t play a single game for Houston in 2021 despite being fully healthy. The Texans didn’t fulfill Watson’s long-standing trade request last year, but we potentially could see a blockbuster this spring.

As far as potential landing spots for three-time Pro Bowl selection, here are the teams with the shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to acquire Watson.

Washington Commanders: +300

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +350

New Orleans Saints: +900

Pittsburgh Steelers: +900

Minnesota Vikings: +1000

Denver Broncos: +1000

Watson’s situation is complicated for many reasons. The 26-year-old still is facing over 20 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct. And on a football-related note, Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he would have to greenlight his next move.

A recent report indicated Watson had the Buccaneers and the Vikings on his radar. Tampa Bay has become one of the league’s most QB-needy teams, but it’s still poised to be a playoff club in 2022 even without Tom Brady. Minnesota, meanwhile, recently brought on a young, offensive-minded head coach in Kevin O’Connell and boasts one of the game’s best wide receivers in Justin Jefferson.

Of course, Watson’s desires — and the odds for his next team — surely will shift once the new league year begins next month and franchises across the NFL start adding and subtracting.