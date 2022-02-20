Donovan Mitchell Will Miss NBA All-Star Game by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was selected to his third NBA All-Star Game this season, joining the festivities in Cleveland. However, Shams Charania confirmed that Spidad would be forced out of the contest with a non-COVID-related upper-respiratory issue ahead of tip-off.

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell will miss tonight’s NBA All-Star game due to an upper respiratory illness. pic.twitter.com/8UwlA8KZEb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2022

Mitchell is having another outstanding season with the Jazz. The 25-year-old is above his career average in points and assists, recording 25.7 and 5.2 per game, respectively. Mitchell was selected as a reserve to Team LeBron in the captains’ draft last week. Several noteworthy players will absorb Mitchell’s minutes against Team Durant.

DeMar DeRozan and Stephen Curry are starting in the backcourt for Team LeBron, but Luka Doncic, Fred VanVleet, and Darius Garland are just a few of the names coming off the bench to replace them.

Team LeBron has been bought up to -6 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total has also climbed before meeting resistance around 324.5 points and being bought down to 323.5.