Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau Committed to PGA Tour

Speculation has been rampant around the Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led breakaway golf tour. So much so, several high-profile golfers have made their commitment to the PGA Tour known, as rumors swirl of the Saudi tour gaining momentum.

On Sunday, tw0-time major winner Dustin Johnson added his name to the PGA Tour choir, expressing his full commitment to the PGA.

Statement on behalf of Dustin Johnson pic.twitter.com/731B4SmyQv — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 20, 2022

Bryson DeChambeau was another marquee golfer who noted his plans to remain with the PGA; although, DeChambeau’s pledge appears more conditional. The former U.S. Open champ tweeted that he would stay with the PGA as long as the “best golfers in the world are playing the PGA Tour.”

The PGA Tour remains the premier golf tour in the world, but bigger avalanches have been started with smaller snowballs.

