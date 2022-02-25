EPL Betting Breakfast: Manchester United vs. Watford by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As the remaining fixtures and opportunities continue to dwindle, the urgency grows and grows amongst the Premier League’s cellar-dwellers in their quest to avoid relegation at the season’s conclusion. Now under their third manager this season, Roy Hodgson and Watford will head to Old Trafford with hopes of getting something out of a matchup against fourth-place Manchester United.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. WATFORD MATCH INFORMATION

Manchester United (13-7-6 â 46 points: 4th) | Watford (5-3-17 â 18 points: 19th)

Match Date: Saturday, February 26

Match Time: 10:00 am ET

Venue: Old Trafford – Manchester, England

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. WATFORD , MONEYLINE, OVER/UNDER, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Manchester United -320 | Draw +470 | Watford +800

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over -154 | Under +126

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Manchester United vs. Watford Predictions and Picks

Manchester United to Win 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0 (+160)

This Premier League has already been filled with surprising results, but not many offering more shock than Watford’s 4-1 victory over the Red Devils back on Matchweek 12 in November, a result that hovered around +550 at kick-off. We expect Saturday’s reverse fixture in Old Trafford to spell out differently as the Watford backline has been woeful throughout the season. The Hornets have notched just two clean sheets in Premier League play this season, easily the lowest rate in the league while Manchester United has failed to score in just five matches, the fourth-lowest rate in the league. It very well could be a long afternoon for the Watford defense

To maximize value on these contrasting trends, we will be backing the favorites to win by a scoreline of 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0 at a solid plus-money number. It’s nearly a given that Watford will concede at least one goal based on their season’s track record while we expect Manchester United’s talent to keep the fourth-lowest scoring side at bay in their home stadium.

EPL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.