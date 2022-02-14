Eric Weddle Dealing With Upper-Extremity Injury in Super LVI by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Just over a month ago, Eric Weddle was enjoying his retirement, playing basketball with his family. Four weeks and three games later, the veteran safety is calling plays for the Los Angeles Rams defense in Super Bowl LVI. Weddle will have to get through the rest of the big game while dealing with an upper-extremity injury.

The 37-year-old came up gripping his right shoulder after making a tackle in the first quarter. Speculation is that Weddle is dealing with a shoulder or chest injury. He was placed in a harness to facilitate his participation against the Cincinnati Bengals.

.@RamsNFL Eric Weddle with a right shoulder injury. They put him in a shoulder harness to restrict his motion. This is often used for instability type of events or pectoral injuries and could be a possible labrum or pec injury. Will continue to watch. #Injury #SuperBowl — Sports Doc Matt (@sportsdocmatt) February 14, 2022

Heading into halftime, Weddle has recorded one tackle and one assist. Nick Scott started the Rams’ first three playoff games and could see increased usage against the Bengals if Weddle’s injury limits his participation. Scott is coming off a six-tackle performance against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

