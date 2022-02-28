FIFA and UEFA Suspend All Russian Clubs and National Teams by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

All Russian soccer clubs have been suspended from FIFA and UEFA competitions due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The organizations said the Russian teams would be banned until further notice. The Russian national men’s team will not be allowed to play in their World Cup playoff matches next month. The Russian national men’s team was scheduled to play Poland on March 24. Additionally, the women’s team will not participate in this summer’s Euro 2022 tournament.

In a joint statement, FIFA and UEFA stated, “Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine.”

The 2022 Champions League final which was originally going to be played in St. Petersburg on May 28, has been moved to Paris.

With FIFA, UEFA, and the NHL suspending their relationships with Russian organizations, expect more sports to follow suit in the coming days or weeks.

