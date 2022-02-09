Futures Frenzy going into the NBA Trade Deadline: Buyers and Sellers by SportsGrid 22 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With the NBA’s Trade Deadline rapidly approaching, anticipation is running high over which teams will be looking to add in the hopes of making a serious playoff run and those squads whose aspirations remain decidedly in the distance. Tuesday’s activity brought some surprises, as the New Orleans Pelicans hope to secure a playoff berth with the acquisition of high-scoring guard CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings stunned many by trading guard Tyrese Haliburton as part of a package that brought two-time all-star forward Domantas Sabonis over from the Indiana Pacers.

To help assess opportunities in NBA Championship futures, here are the likely buyers and sellers at this year’s deadline:

Washington Wizards (+24,000 to win NBA Championship):

Following a hot start to the season, the Wizards have come crashing back to earth. Washington is 24-29, sits 11th in the Eastern Conference, and just lost its best player to season-ending wrist surgery in Bradley Beal. The team has done its best to remain competitive to keep Beal in DC, but things are not working. A long-awaited rebuild feels like it’s finally on the horizon.

Houston Rockets (+50,000 to win NBA Championship):

The Rockets are building for the future and could move some of its veterans to stockpile draft picks. Two names who continue to be discussed in trade circles are Eric Gordon and Christian Wood. Wood would likely net the most significant return, as his contract (less than $15 million per year for the next two seasons) represents one of the league’s biggest bargains, given how well he’s performed this season. As for Gordon, he’s proven over his career to be one of the league’s premier three-point shooters and should have plenty of contenders vying for his services.

Detroit Pistons (+50,000 to win NBA Championship):

The Pistons are in an identical situation to the Rockets in that it’s looking solely towards the future. That being the case, Detroit’s biggest trade chip is forward Jerami Grant. Grant is under contract through next season and is a versatile forward who can create his own shot, as well as space the floor. He’s miscast as the number one option in the Motor City but would provide a significant boost to those clubs looking to add some scoring punch.

