Golden Knights Winger Max Pacioretty Still Out for Tuesday's Game, But Robin Lehner is Back

The Athletic’s Jesse Granger reports that Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said Max Pacioretty and Mattias Janmark would not play Tuesday, but Robin Lehner is scheduled to be back.

Pacioretty injured himself in Friday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes. Due to a lower-body injury, he missed Saturday’s game and sat out Monday’s practice. This season, Pacioretty has 15 goals and 12 assists in 25 games, second on the team in goals despite missing over half of their contests. DeBoer also said he doesn’t think Pacioretty is close to returning.

The good news for Vegas is their number one goaltender will return against the San Jose Sharks. Lehner has missed five games due to an upper-body injury but was back on the ice for practice on Monday. He has a 19-13-1 record, a .907 save percentage, and a 2.86 goals-against average this season.

The Golden Knights are currently seventh in the West and have lost two straight.

