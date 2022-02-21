Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green Looking to Return in 3 to 4 Weeks by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

During TNT’s broadcast of the NBA All-Star Game, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said he’s targeting a return in three to four weeks.

Charles Barkley put Green on the spot by asking him when he’s “coming out of retirement,” prompting Green’s response. Green has been out of the lineup since January 9 with a back injury.

He’s seventh on the team in scoring averaging 7.9 points a game. An all-around contributor, Green leads Golden State in rebounding (7.6 RPG), assists (7.4 APG), steals (1.4 SPG), and blocks (1.2 BPG). The four-time All-Star won NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and was selected four times for the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team.

Golden State is fourth in opponent scoring, allowing only 103.7 points per game, and they have the second-best point differential in the league at +6.9. The Warriors are in no danger of missing the playoffs, so don’t expect them to rush Green back until they’re confident he’s healthy for a playoff run.

