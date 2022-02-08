Gordon Hayward Leaves in First Quarter With Ankle Injury, Won't Return by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Charlotte Hornets are in an even bigger deficit against the Toronto Raptors. The Hornets entered the contest as home underdogs and find themselves in a double-digit hole in the second quarter. They’ll have to mount a comeback without one of their leading scorers after Gordon Hayward was forced to leave the contest with an ankle injury.

Eric Smith confirmed that Hayward would not return.

Ankle sprain does Hayward … won't return for CHA — Eric Smith (@Eric__Smith) February 8, 2022

Hayward went 1-for-3 from the field in six minutes of action against the Raps, pulling down one rebound. His injury status is worth monitoring, and the Hornets should provide an update after the game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is in line for an increased role without Hayward. Oubre Jr. has appeared in 48 games, starting 10 of those, but averages the fifth-most minutes on the Hornets and the fourth-most points.

The Hornets have to dig themselves out of it against the Raptors. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.