Here Are Seven Super Bowl Prop Bets That Have Little To Do With Football
Here's the latest line on Gatorade showers
Super Bowl Sunday is one of the most popular days of the year when it comes to sports betting. Those looking to wager can place bets on everything from which team will win and by how much as well as who will score the first touchdown.
While many of the wagers come down to the on-field product, there also is plenty of fun to be had for bettors looking to spend money on things that aren’t exactly related to the game itself. From the coin toss result, color of the Gatorade shower that will be awarded to the winning head coach and the uniqueness of the final score, there are loads of propositional bets on the books at DraftKings and FanDuel.
Here’s a look at seven Super Bowl prop bets that have little to do with the actual football game, courtesy of both online sportsbooks. The books that provided the odds are listed with each line.
Coin Toss Prop Bets
Coin toss outcome: Tails -105, Heads -105 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Coin toss call result: Correct -104, Incorrect -104 at FanDuel Sportsbook
Gatorade Color Prop Bets
Orange +270
Yellow/Green/Lime +310
Blue +310
Clear/Water +520
Red/Pink +710
Purple +880
via FanDuel Sportsbook
Scoring Prop Bets
Any kick to hit uprights: Yes +400, No -550 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Octopus (same player scores touchdown and two-point conversion): Yes +1200, No -1800 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Scorigami (first time ever for final score): Yes +1200, No -3500 at FanDuel Sportsbook
Final score to have occurred as past Super Bowl final score: Yes +520, No -800 at FanDuel Sportsbook
NESN’s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank