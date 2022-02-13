Here Are Seven Super Bowl Prop Bets That Have Little To Do With Football Here's the latest line on Gatorade showers by Jenna Ciccotelli Just now Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the most popular days of the year when it comes to sports betting. Those looking to wager can place bets on everything from which team will win and by how much as well as who will score the first touchdown.

While many of the wagers come down to the on-field product, there also is plenty of fun to be had for bettors looking to spend money on things that aren’t exactly related to the game itself. From the coin toss result, color of the Gatorade shower that will be awarded to the winning head coach and the uniqueness of the final score, there are loads of propositional bets on the books at DraftKings and FanDuel.

Here’s a look at seven Super Bowl prop bets that have little to do with the actual football game, courtesy of both online sportsbooks. The books that provided the odds are listed with each line.

Coin Toss Prop Bets

Coin toss outcome: Tails -105, Heads -105 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Coin toss call result: Correct -104, Incorrect -104 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Gatorade Color Prop Bets

Orange +270

Yellow/Green/Lime +310

Blue +310

Clear/Water +520

Red/Pink +710

Purple +880

via FanDuel Sportsbook

Scoring Prop Bets

Any kick to hit uprights: Yes +400, No -550 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Octopus (same player scores touchdown and two-point conversion): Yes +1200, No -1800 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Scorigami (first time ever for final score): Yes +1200, No -3500 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Final score to have occurred as past Super Bowl final score: Yes +520, No -800 at FanDuel Sportsbook

